Ministry of Power to Execute Eight Power Plant Projects 2018

The Federal Ministry of Power, Works, and Housing headed by the Minister Babatunde Fashola has listed eight power plant projects it will embark upon, come 2018.

In a statement released today, the ministry listed the projects as Azura (450 MW), Katsina Wind Farm (10 MW), Gbarain (115 MW), Kashimbilla (40 MW), Afam III (240 MW), Gurara (30 MW), Dadin Kowa (29 MW), and Kaduna (215 MW).

Already, Nigeria has 29 power plants: Kanji, Jebba, Shiroro, Egbin ST2-5, Sapele, Delta, Afam IV-V, Geregu NIPP, Gberegu Gas, Omotosho Gas, Olorunsogo Gas, Sapele NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP, Okpan, Afam VI, Ibom Power, Asco, A.E.S, Omoku, Trans Amadi, Rivers IPP, Egbin ST6, Paras Energy, Azura-Edo IPP, and Gbarain NIPP.

Out of the 29, three: Kanji, Jebba, Shiroro are hydro plants, two: Egbin ST2-5, Sapele are steam, while the remaining 24: Delta, Afam IV-V, Geregu NIPP, Gberegu Gas, Omotosho Gas, Olorunsogo Gas, Sapele NIPP, Alaoji NIPP, Olorunsogo NIPP, Omotosho NIPP, Odukpani NIPP, Ihovbor NIPP, Okpan, Afam VI, Ibom Power, Asco, A.E.S, Omoku, Trans Amadi, Rivers IPP, Egbin ST6, Paras Energy, Azura-Edo IPP, and Gbarain NIPP, are gas plants.

Source: IWIN