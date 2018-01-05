Extension Of Rescheduled Curfew Timing In Borno State For Effective Security

The Borno State Government again on the strong advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, announced the extension of the rescheduled curfew time earlier announced (8:00 pm to 6:00 am every day) by another one week.

A statement issued Friday night by Dr. Mohammed Bulama, Hon Commissioner of Home Affairs, Information and Culture, Borno State said in other words, the prevailing curfew regime is to now last until Friday, 12th January, 2018.

This is to give the Armed Forces sufficient time to complete the on-going special operation launched against Boko Haram terrorists which we have been assured, has recorded resounding successes.

Government once again deeply regret the understandably difficult situation this development will inevitably created as well as the great inconvenience the general public will suffer, but assured that the decision was taken to safeguard collective security and well-being.

Government therefore urge all indigenes and residents of Borno State to see this temporary measure as part of the necessary sacrifice we all have to make in the interest of peace, stability, development and progress of not only Borno State, but Nigeria as a whole.

The understanding, support and cooperation of the general public is highly solicited in the observance of the curfew timing.