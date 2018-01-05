Boko Haram Factional Leader, Militants Killed By Troops In Borno

The ongoing artillery and aerial bombardments of Boko Haram enclaves in the Lake Chad region by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole has continued to yield positive results. Currently an evaluation report of the ongoing operation indicated that a major factional leader of the terrorists group, Mamman Nur has been fatally injured in the bombardment as he and his sub commanders fled from the onslaught.

A statement issued Friday by Col Onyema Nwachukwu Deputy Director Public Relations Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole said several of his foot soldiers or militants have also been killed by troops,.

While many of the boko haram insurgents who escaped were now surrendering to Republic of Niger Defence Forces, following the Amnesty granted the boko haram insurgents by the Government of Niger Republic.