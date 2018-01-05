Tragedy: Boy drowned in Osun river while going to farm

Sympathisers and passersby could not hold back tears when the body of a 15-year-old boy that drowned in Osun river today (Friday) was recovered.

According to eyewitnesses, the boy was going to farm when the incident happened. The Nigerian Voice correspondent in Oaun state gathered that the parents of the boy have not been located.

The incident was reported to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps at its Osogbo Divisional Headquarters.

The Public Relations Officers of the Osun State Command of NSCDC, Mr Wale Born-Natural confirmed the incident.

He told The Nigerian Voice that the NSCDC was making efforts to locate the parents of the boy. Wale said the operatives of the NSCDC evacuated the remains of the boy from the river.

"We advised parents to always monitor their wards and keep them away from danger," the Osun NSCDC spokesman warned.