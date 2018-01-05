Osun hosts South West regional youth summit 

The Osun State Government will hold the largest gathering of youth drawn from all South West state in Osogbo, capital of Osun State between 9th and 10th of January.

The youth summit which is organised by the Osun state government in collaboration with the Development Agenda for Western Nigeria Commission will provide the platform for fellowship and expression of diverse opinions and ideas by the youths.

The Media Adviser to Governor Rauf Aregbesola, Mr Sola Fasure told The Nigerian Voice that the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo will declare the summit open.

Fasure stated that the Governor urged all stakeholders in youth matters in the state to work together and ensure that the event is hitch free. He said the Governor wished the youths a successful parley.

According to him, "the state government urged the youths and the people of the state to participate at the summit and maximally cooperate with the organisers in welcoming and making the delegates comfortable."

