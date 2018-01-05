No Arrest Warrant for BUA MD says Police HQ

The Nigeria Police Force Headquarters in Abuja has denied issuing a warrant of arrest for the Managing Director (MD) of BUA’s Obu Cement Company, Engr. Yusuf Binji.

The Force Public Relations Office (FPRO) Jimoh Moshood who spoke in a telephone interview on Thrusday night said there was no directive to arrest Engr. Binji describing the news as mischievous and an attempt to drag the name of the Nigeria police through the mud.

It would be recalled that the Special Adviser on Media to the Edo State Government, Crusoe Osagie, had on Thursday issued a malicious press release saying the Police has issued a warrant of arrest for the MD alleging that he (Binji) perpetuated an attack on the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki after his visit to Okpella. This revelation by the Police puts the Media aide's wild allegations to question.

Meanwhile, a former aide to the Government House has revealed a plan to discredit BUA Group and disrupt its operations in the State.

The source who pleaded anonymity said the State Governor, Godwin Obaseki has been under serious pressure to act fast on the lingering Mining dispute between BUA Group and Dangote Group. He said the arrest warrant was a charade to deceive the public and get sympathy for actions against BUA Group who has an ultra-modern USD$1.2billion dollars investment in the state.

According to him, “You and I know the whole government coming into the dispute is planned. And the plan is to force BUA out of business or frustrate them just like others. I wouldn’t want to mention names but we know them and we know they are champions of certain companies who just seek to remain sole cement producers in the market.

“In fact it will shock you to know that yesterday’s convoy attack was stage played just like they have faked many other things in the past that I wouldn’t want to mention. You know Obaseki is a businessman, he knows what he is doing and I can tell you, he doesn’t care if BUA has over USD$1.2billion investments in the state or not, he wants Dangote in and to do that, he must act the script perfectly.

“So I am not surprised. He is busy calling for investors yet the ones in his state, he is fighting, what then is he encouraging in this hostile business environment he is creating for Edo state? For me, I see the action of the government in taking sides as playing the master’s script and it is bad for the business and economy of the country and also flies in the face of the Ease of doing business policy of Buhari's government“.