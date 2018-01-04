Military Kill Dozens of Boko Haram , Arrest 200 BHT, Rescue 2000Civilians,, 2 Chibok Girls, Recovers Weapons in Borno

The Theater Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Major General Rogers Nicholas has Thursday said that the military in the on going joint operations by the joint team of the Nigerian troops have rescued over 2000 civilians as captives both men, women and children from the captivity of boko Haram terrorists at the Lake Chad basin.

Nicholas said about 200 boko Haram terrorists were also arrested while others voluntarily surrendered to the troops today Thursday at the extreme northern part of the north east sub region.

Speaking to newsmen Thursday at the Theater Command, Operation Lafiya Dole Headquarters Maimalari Cantonment Maiduguri , the Theater Commander said two Chibok girls were also rescued in Polka area of Gwoza LGA of Borno state during operations by the Nigerian joint Troops where one of the girls, Solome Pogu happened to be one of the abducted or missing Chibok school girls, No. 15 in the list of the missing school Chibok girls while the other rescued Chibok girl nursing a baby, Jamila Adams was also rescued in the same area this morning Thursday.

He said all the two rescued girls were receiving treatment or undergoing medical check ups and undergoing proper investigation by the security agencies before they will be handed over to the state government for onward handing over to the federal government for proper rehabilitation and reintegration.

Nicholas said during the operations weapons like gun trucks, rocket launchers, ammunitions, rifles, knives and others were recovered from the boko Haram terrorists as many were killed while few fled with gun wounds from gunshots.

General Nicholas however appealed to the public to continue to avail the security agencies with reliable information about the movements of the boko Haram terrorists around them while assuring that the military will continue to ensure that peace is restored in the state ad north east at large.

He further urged the public to bear with the rescheduling of curfew in the state pointing out that it will soon be reviewed as the rescheduling was for a short period.

The theater commander maintained that military does not impose curfew, he said, it was the state government that announced the curfew but on the advice of the security agencies in the interest of all and sundry.