Save the Date: AHRC Annual "Spirit of Humanity" Awards and Dinner Gala , Friday, May 04, 2018 and more!

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is pleased to announce its Annual "Spirit of Humanity" Awards and Dinner Gala to be held on Friday, May 04, 2018 at 6:00 p.m. at the Greenfield Banquet Hall in Dearborn, Michigan.

The American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) takes this occasion to thank all of the friends, supporters, and sponsors for their ongoing support to AHRC and the cause of human rights. Our supporters help us continue our diligent work serving humanity and advancing the culture of human dignity and human respect at home and abroad.

As we welcome 2018, the American Human Rights Council (AHRC-USA) is determined to continue its tireless work defending, promoting, protecting and advancing human rights in America and across the globe. AHRC welcomes early commitment and sponsorship for our 2018 Gala

Further information regarding the Gala and its anticipated program will be announced in the future. We promise that our "Spirit of Humanity" Gala on Friday May 4, 2018 will be memorable.

Become a proud Sponsor today:

Please contact the AHRC office at [email protected] or call 313-790-8453 and make your pledge today. We anticipate a full-house as every year. We continue to be grateful to you and your support