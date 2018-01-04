BringBackOurGirls Statement: Return of missing #ChibokGirl Solomi Pogu

The Military Theatre Command Operation Lafiya Dole has announced that Nigerian troops of the operation in Pulka today rescued one of our 113 missing Chibok girls, Solomi Pogu, along with another young girl of about 14 years old, Jamila Adams who is with a child. All of them are said to be in the safe custody of the troops and receiving medical attention.

Our movement is delighted to confirm this news to be true. Salomi Pogu is a daughter of Mallam Pogu Yahi from Kaumutahyahi, a village in Kuburmbula ward of Chibok LGA. Both her parents are currently IDPs in Rumirgo Village, in nearby Askira/Uba LGA in Borno State.

She is Number 15 on the publicly known list of missing #ChibokGirls NOT Number 86 as the statement by the military said. This brings the number of our missing #ChibokGirls to 112.

We are yet to ascertain further details about Jamila Adams and the baby.

Our monthly #BBOGMarchToTheVilla for our #ChibokGirls (and others) for the month of January comes up from Tuesday 23 January.

Thank you.

Sesugh Akume

#BringBackOurGirls Spokesperson