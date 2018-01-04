Operation Lafiya Dole:theatre Commander Seeks For Collaboration With Borno Police Command, Others.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, Maj.Gen. Rogers Nicholas, has called for closer collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies to fast-track successful implementation of the counter-insurgency campaign.

He made the call at a familiarisation visit to the headquarters of Borno Police Command in Maiduguri,on today,stressing that, Operation Lafiya Dole was a joint operation to be implemented in partnership with the military, police and other security agencies in the North East.

Major Gen.Nicholas,remarked that the collaboration was necessary as it will go a long way, to facilitate the restoration of civil authorities in liberated communities by police and other agencies as enshrined in the Nigerian constitution.

“The counter-insurgency campaign is not a military business alone, it must comprise all stakeholders such as the police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Immigration and Customs Services as well as Civilian Joint Task Force (CJFT).

“As far as we are concerned, no one is superior; everybody must be carried along to defeat Boko Haram. We are very committed to support you to discharge your constitutional responsibilities,” he said.

In his remarks,the Commissioner of Police, Mr Damian Chukwu, pledged his unalloyed support in the counter-insurgency operation and restoration of peace in the state.

CP Chukwu,disclosed that the command has deployed over 500 personnel to the counter-insurgency operation.

“I am appealing to you to talk to soldiers who are always overzealous while working with policemen in the operation,” he said.

The commissioner expressed optimism that such collaboration would bring an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, the Commander of the NSCDC in the state, called for truth and reconciliation committee to address remote causes of insurgency in the society.

Abdullahi also suggested for periodic meetings between security organisations to promote synergy and enhance security network in the state.

The theatre commander also visited the Department of State Services (DSS) and NSCDC in Maiduguri.