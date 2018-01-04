Shettima Solicits BOSHA Support, Cooperation in 2018 Budget Implementation

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has said that without the unflinching support and invaluable cooperation of the Borno State House of Assembly, the series of modest achievements recorded so far in implementing 2017 fiscal year could have been impossible.

He added that the encouragement and support extended to the executive arm of government undoubtedly underscored the ardent desire and unrelenting determination of the State Assembly to ensure that Borno people benefit immensely from the dividends of democracy.

The governor who stated this recently during his budget presentation to the state assembly said as the state was in the state of rebuilding efforts, as such, it was only right and proper to commence the process of empowering the victims of the boko Haram insurgency in order to enable them return to normal life which in essence, was the import of the 2018 budget.

Shettima noted that it was therefore profoundly significant to the state assembly to be part of the collective resolve to achieve the noble objective of rebuilding the ravaged communities and resettling the IDPs.

"It is only when we essentialize the the full implementation of the 2018 budget that the underlying policy objectives of the government regarding the IDPs and other victims of the boko Haram insurgency could be fully and sufficiently achieved.

" The 2018 Budget of Resettlement and Empowerment is informed by our deep commitment to the full resettlement of our people who were forced by the unfortunate circumstances to leave their ancestral homes and resettle in IDPs camps and safe communities.

"It is only logical, if not mandatory for us to initiate ways and means of empowering them in a manner that would guarantee a sustainable means of livelihood for them and their families", Shettima said.

The governor added that the noble objectives will only be realized with the proper and full implementation of the 2018 Budget which was contingent upon the support and cooperation of the state assembly.

He therefore made a passionate appeal to the house to expedite action in the passage of the budget to enable the government commence the implementation process as part of the collective resolve to improve the living condition of the people which has deteriorated considerably in the aftermath of the boko Haram insurgency.

" As we look forward to the full implementation of the 2018 budget, I must extend my profound appreciation to the Speaker and the honourable members for their enthusiastic support and boundless cooperation in our determined efforts to transform the state and improve the quality of life of the people.

"It is only with your continuous support and cooperation that we can be able to establish and sustain the culture of good governance and instill public confidence in the administration of the state which is the only gateway to bequeathing a viable sufficient and sustainable legacy to the future generation," Shettima said