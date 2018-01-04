I will create it for you (2)

A way in the wilderness

Yes, something brand-new and well-packaged is coming to you! Do you not perceive it? See it coming! God is saying that He will make a way for you in this wilderness. He said that what is coming can not in any way be compared with what you have known or what He has done in the past. Now, a wilderness is an undesirable, waste, desolate place. A place that is not habitable. And such places are naturally inhabited by wild animals and usually avoided by humans. Yes, wilderness experience is always a prolonged, unproductive, scorching, difficult, uncomfortable experience. It is always a hard time to understand what is going on in and around your life. Nobody enjoys the wilderness experience. True. Now, are you in such situation?

God says to you that He is making a way for you! You will see a solution miraculously appearing to you. It will happen supernaturally and suddenly; just like a dream. You know, naturally it is not easy to make a road through such tough terrain like the wilderness because it is usually a vast, unfriendly, dangerous and desolate environment. But God is saying to you today that He will make it possible. Praise God! That thing that has taking long and looks so insurmountable like the wilderness will give way! Just get ready!

The Israelites also went through the wilderness as they were coming out of Egypt heading to the Promised Land. It was very difficult and they met a lot of impossible situations on the way, but God was always there to deliver them. And the same God will deliver you also. Remember as they hurried out of Egypt that night, being led towards the wilderness, the first major obstacle they met was how to cross the Red Sea. They sure needed a very powerful creative miracle there or they will perish. They were indeed in a very impossible, desperate situation and showed this in the way they “attacked” Moses. They were afraid, confused and had already ruled out the possibility of their survival. Just listen to what they told Moses, “Why did you bring us out here to die in the wilderness? Weren’t there enough graves for us in Egypt? Why did you make us leave? Didn’t we tell you to leave us alone while we were still in Egypt? Our Egyptian slavery was far better than dying out here in the wilderness!” My God! They totally lost hope and faith!

Jesus! Did you read that? Questions, confusion, regrets, blame, doubts, complaint, frustration, anger and faithlessness put together. And these are exactly what you naturally manifest during wilderness experience. Maybe you are going through all or some of these now, please listen, don’t allow anything to becloud you of God’s presence with you. Yes, they were in a terrible situation; the Egyptians rushing toward them, the Red Sea before them and the valleys by their side, but God’s presence manifested by the pillars of fire and cloud over them. But unfortunately they didn’t look up. They forgot that. Well as Moses stretched his staff over the water, a path was instantly, supernaturally created through it and the Israelite walked through. And Pharaoh and all his army tried to follow suit but were buried at the sea as our Navy will like to put it. I see God doing the same for you. I see a path opening for you to go through and your pharaoh being buried forever in Jesus’ Name! We will continue. Happy New Year! God bless!

