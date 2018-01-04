Big Shots Wants Me To Release Suspected Kidnapper, Zanna Cries Out

The outgoing Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Mr Zanna Ibrahim, has revealed that some prominent Deltans have mounted pressure on him with series of calls placed to him to release a kidnap suspect terrorizing Warri and its environs in police custody.

This is coming on heels of the arrest of one Ojigedu Doctor, a 38 year-old residing at Ashisiri quarters, Obi-Ayaga, Ughelli South local government area of the state with alleged serial cases of kidnapping hanging over his head.

The Commissioner made the shocking revelation over the weekend while briefing the press, “if I open my phone for you people, you will wonder at the number of big shots that have been calling me over this man since he was arrested”.

He continued: “I decided to parade him before you so that they can leave me alone”, he said.

Earlier during the brief, Zanna, disclosed that one Gbiyede Uvie Juliet, a 35 years old of Alhaji Momodu road, Warri was their victim.

According to the Police boss, “the victim was kidnapped alongside her child named Tekevwe Gbiyede, 9yr old while driving in her Venza car with registration number SMK 753 DR”, stressing that four suspects were then arrested and charged to court in connection with the crime.

He said, “however, on 29-12-2017, the above named suspect was arrested at Asaba by operatives of Special Anti-kidnapping and Cyber Crime Squad, Asaba for his complexity in most kidnap cases in Warri and environs”.

Zanna said the suspect admitted offering N2, 000 “to the earlier arrested kidnappers to fuel the victim’s Venza Car for possible escape. The suspect evaded arrest in 2015 in connection with alleged kidnap case and abandoned his Toyota Camry with registration number JRT 528 GE currently parked at the Police Station, Ebrumede”.

In an interview with journalists, the suspect said “they arrested my vehicle since 2015. So, the AIG called me that I should go and meet the CP that he would release the vehicle. So, last two weeks, I came about twice and the CP is not around and yesterday, I came and I went to the CP’s office, they told me that the CP is in a meeting. So, I now called him back, he told me I should see the OC SARS. So, I went to see the OC SARS and he asked me what happened and I explained to him and he said okay let me wait for the IPO and the exhibit person. After then, he said okay they should take my statement before they detained me”.

Asked if he is a medical doctor and what efforts he has made to recover the car, he said he is a patent medicine dealer, “I sell drugs, I owns a chemist. Then I travelled. So, after my coming back, I also called one Chief Efe, he told me that he discussed with the police that everything will be okay that I should not worry”.

He said “on that very day the vehicle was impounded, I used the vehicle, we are disbursing rice that very day. So, the vehicle get spoilt and we park it at my in-law’s house”.

But in a swift reaction, Zanna said, “on that day that the woman and her daughter were kidnapped and his vehicle was utilized to transport the victims. So, since then the vehicle has been lodged in the police station. Four other people have being charged to court, it is only him that is left, he has being at large. So, on his own he resurfaced at the police headquarters and our men identified him”.