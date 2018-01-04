Issele-Uku Celebrates 1st Coronation Anniversary Of Obi Nduka

The people of Issele-Uku Kingdom, Aniocha North Local Government Area of Delta State have celebrated the First Coronation Anniversary of their young, ebullient and articulate monarch, HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka (MNSE), Obi of Issele-Uku, on the 29th December, 2017, at the Oligbo Royal Palace.

Issele-Uku was a beehive of activities on this day as the who is who in the community and beyond was present to felicitate with the 20th Obi of Oligbo Kingdom, Issele-Uku.

Meanwhile, earlier in an extra ordinary meeting held under the aegis of Oligbo Consultative Forum from where the people rose for the Anniversary celebration, a Communiqué was issued, particularly commending the Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa for various road rehabilitation projects completed and ongoing in Issele-Uku and Aniocha North LGA generally.

The Forum however, promised to sustain this cordial relationship of synergies and cooperation with the state government, maintaining that God had used Governor Okowa and Hon. Emeka Nwaobi to bless Issele-Uku with landmark projects worthy of appreciation.

Furthermore, security and welfare of members of the Issele-Uku Vigilance Group also formed part of the 16-point communiqué issued during the Coronation Anniversary Conference.

Whereas consistent donors to the Security Trust Fund like Hon. Engr. Emeka Nwaobi and others were commended, new donors keyed in and monies were realized instantly to offset outstanding commitments.

The highpoints of the coronation anniversary celebration were the cutting of the Anniversary Cake and unveiling of the Oligbo Royal Palace official calendar by HRM Agbogidi Obi Nduka, the Obi of Issele-Uku.