Delta Lawmaker Accused Of Attempt To Rig LG Election

The member representing Ndokwa West constituency in the Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA), Hon Azuka Azaka, was accused by a group known as Democracy for Good Governance and Transparency of allegedly planning to rig the local government elections billed for January 6, 2018.

The Chairman of the group, Chief Ossai Olisah WHO disclosed this to Journalists in Asaba said that those to be used in perpetuating the action include alleged military personnel and some staff of the Delta State Independent Electoral Commission (DSIEC).

It was alleged that N4 million was released by Hon. Azuka Azaka to a top military officer from Warri axis to enable him mobilize his men that would be used for the rigging while another N2 million was allegedly released to DSIEC staff who would take charge of the provision of ballot boxes and sensitive materials to perfect the election fraud.

According to sources, DSIEC staffers have agreed to release boxes to Azuka Azaka; one original which would be allegedly kept in Azaka’s house while the fake would be provided for the electorates at the election venue.

It was gathered that other big Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) wigs in the area whose candidates are contesting have allegedly joined forces with Azuka Azaka to see that their plans are perfectly hatched.

It was learnt that persons from wards 3 and 7 in Ndokwa West Local Government have condemned the approach of Hon. Azuka Azaka towards the Saturday’s election, stressing that in a true democratic system, electorates are allowed to vote for the candidates of their choice.

It was gathered that the opposition parties in the area who have candidates contesting in the election are preparing strong petitions to be forwarded to Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, Directorate of Security Services, Delta State Police Command, Human Rights Organizations amongst others on the alleged plans of Azuka Azaka and his cohorts to participate in the election fraud for this week’s election.

Efforts made to reach Azuka Azaka on this allegation through several telephone calls and test messages proved abortive.