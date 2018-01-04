TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 4 January 2018 11:32 CET

Gunmen Kidnap Bishop Kukah's Brother

By The Rainbow
Yohanna Kukah, a traditional ruler in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State has been abducted.

The monarch with the title 'Agwam Akulu,' is the younger brother of the  Bishop  of the  Catholic   Diocese  of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah. ‎

‎The attackers arrived at his private residence in Anchuna around 9pm.

Reports coming from TheCable say, they ordered him to come out after shooting sporadically. ‎One of his guards, who reportedly attempted to foil the attack, was also kidnapped. ‎

Waziri Ashafa, a community leader, who confirmed  the incident  said the gunmen eventually whisked the traditional ruler and his guard away in their vehicle.

The incident comes less than  48 hours  after a monarch and his pregnant wife were killed.


proper planning prevent poor performance(ppppp)
By: aminu

