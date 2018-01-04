Gunmen Kidnap Bishop Kukah's Brother

Yohanna Kukah, a traditional ruler in Zangon Kataf local government area of Kaduna State has been abducted.

The monarch with the title 'Agwam Akulu,' is the younger brother of the Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Sokoto, Matthew Kukah. ‎

‎The attackers arrived at his private residence in Anchuna around 9pm.

Reports coming from TheCable say, they ordered him to come out after shooting sporadically. ‎One of his guards, who reportedly attempted to foil the attack, was also kidnapped. ‎

Waziri Ashafa, a community leader, who confirmed the incident said the gunmen eventually whisked the traditional ruler and his guard away in their vehicle.

The incident comes less than 48 hours after a monarch and his pregnant wife were killed.