Atiku condemns killings in Benue, Kaduna and Rivers states

Former Vice President ‎Atiku Abubakar has condemned the killings in Kaduna, Rivers and Benue States.

‎The ex-VP said the development was really worrisome.

He spoke in a statement by his Media Office, also condemned the Wednesday early morning bomb attack, at Gamboru Mosque in Borno State, barely three days into the New Year.

He said, “That the Almighty in His wisdom made us a nation of different tongues and tribes; made us Africa's most populous nation with more than 300 tribes is no accident. If well enhanced, our diversity should be our biggest strength.

“There cannot be development when innocent lives are being lost in a seeming endless cycle of attacks and reprisals. While we should hold every life as precious, it is more painful that the victims of these attacks are women and youths – the demography that we depend upon to drive development.”