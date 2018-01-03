TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

3 January 2018

Buhari reappoints Rotimi Amaechi campaign director ahead of 2019 elections

By The Rainbow
President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly reappointed the Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi, as his campaign Director-General for the 2019 election, This Day reports.

.Although the president has not come out to declare his intention but has given hints that he might seek a second term in Office.

 Twice last year, Buhari had hinted about the possiblity of him seeking a second term.

First, he did so during a summit on counter-terrorism in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, and the second time last November, when he visited Kano State on a two-day working visit.

Amaechi, who led Buhari's campaign in 2015, has reportedly been issued a letter of appointment for next year's election and would make an official announcement on his appointment anytime soon.

The minister of Transport is likely to hold a press briefing in the next few days to announce his reappointment as well as unveil the agenda for the Buhari 2019 project.

-Thisday


