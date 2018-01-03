Gov Fayose slams Buhari over Benue killings

Ekiti State governor and Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors' Forum, Ayodele Fayose has taken a swipe on President Muhammadu Buhari over his presumed silence on the recent killing of innocent Nigerians in Benue State by alleged Fulani herdsmen.

Fayose, a known critic of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration took to his Twitter Handle on Wednesday to condemn what he termed the “Silence” of the first citizen to the brutal killing of Nigerians during the festive periods. “I am deeply sad about the killing going on in Benue State. When will these killings by Fulani herdsmen stop? When is President Buhari going to act? Isn't the silence of the President suggestive?” he wrote.

The governor had earlier condemn the President's New Year broadcast for failing to address the alleged murderous activities of Fulani herdsmen, describing the development as a deliberate act by incumbent administration. Critics in their numbers have earlier echoed Fayose's position, warning of grave implications in the months ahead should government fails to arrest the killers and brought them to book.

Credit: Vanguard