David Nweze Umahi: A Prophet With Honour In His Home Town

Way back in 2008, my friend, icon and mentor, Deacon Celestine Igwe Nworji of blessed memory, took me to a programme of the Gospel House Assembly, Abakaliki. The preacher, Pastor O. Peters drove us into soulful amazement when he declared that one thing he would not want was to be "familiar with God"! Midway into the erudite preacher's message, we saw how familiarity with God cost Moses the promised land; delayed Israelites' occupation of the promised land for 40 years; and prevented the people of Nazareth from utilizing the rare and invaluable opportunity of the presence of God in their land. In fact, while the Magi traveled all the way from the East to see and worship infant Jesus during epiphany, the people of Nazareth regarded wisdom-filled and miracle-working adult Jesus merely as "the carpenter's son"; "Mary's child"; "the brother of James, Joses, Simon and Judas"! This familiarity - induced contempt prompted our Lord Jesus Christ's remark in Mathew 13:57 that "a prophet is not without honour save in his own country".

Since the time of this evergreen statement from the Son of God, human experiences have continued to show that genuine prophets, great leaders and positive icons have always been valued and appreciated by people of distant climes or strangers more than their respective relatives and community people. However, to every rule under the sun, there seems to be an exception. The exception to this familiarity rule manifested on Saturday, 30th December, 2017 in the life of a man who has dates with history; a personification of positive change; a leader whose courage and commitment to the common good are unequaled in the chronicles of governance in the modern society; a divine donation for the positive transformation of Ebonyi land and her people - His Excellency, Deacon David Nweze Umahi. That particular date has gone down in history as the date the people of Uburu Adu Nshiegbe kingdom refused to behave like the people of Nazareth. It was the day the Uburu community in Ebonyi State demonstrated, without equivocation, the very virtue which the people of Nazareth lacked. On Saturday, 30th December, 2017, the people of Uburu Adu kingdom honoured their son who incidentally is the visionary and prophetic leader and Governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Nweze Umahi, in a very uncommon and historic manner. Unlike the people of Nazareth, it did not matter to the people of Uburu kingdom that Governor Umahi was "the son of Osuji Joseph Umahi"; Margaret's child"; and that "Lazarus, Obi, Roy, Austin and Maxwell were his brothers"!

What mattered to the leaders and people of Uburu kingdom was that they have a son, Engr. David Nweze Umahi, who as a private businessman invested a large chunk of his resources in charity through scholarships for gifted but indigent students. Engr. David Umahi as the chairman of Ebonyi State chapter of PDP became the catalyst and live-wire which the PDP that went comatose in the aftermath of the 2007 Ebonyi Gubernatorial election needed to recover fully. In 2011 when Umahi doubled as the PDP chairman and Deputy Governorship candidate, he became the substantial political force needed to demolish the thick and rigid walls of rejection which stood between the Ikwo Nnoyo-born second civilian Governor of Ebonyi State and his second term ambition. What equally mattered to Uburu Adu Nshiegbe people was that in the 2015 Gubernatorial election in Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi who again doubled as Deputy Governor of Ebonyi State and PDP Gubernatorial candidate became the political generalissimo who broke the ground upon which political godfatherism and neo-colonialism stood in Ebonyi State and thereby buried both the political godfather and his political godson and thus returned power to Ebonyi people whom he represented and to whom power rightly belonged. It mattered to Uburu community that their son and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, has distinguished himself as an excellent manager of public trust, a committed advocate of the common good, a humble visionary leader, an uncommon positive transformer who under the most inclement economic weather in Nigeria has built three 800-metre length twin overhead bridges and a pedestrian crossover bridge along the trans-saharan high way in Abakaliki; reconstructed on rigid pavement the entire Abakaliki urban road network with a total distance of about 500 kilometers; built a 23.5 kilometer virgin road on rigid pavement from Hilltop to Nwofe Agbaja; a minimum of 15 kilometer rigid-pavement road in each of the 13 council areas in Ebonyi State; intervened in the reconstruction of three federal roads with a total distance of 54.5 kilometers and many others. It mattered to Uburu people that God wrought the unprecedented peace miracle of Ezillo/Ezza-Ezillo through the instrumentality of their son, David Nweze Umahi. Of great importance to the people of Uburu were the facts that widows, orphans, the sick and Ebonyi youths at home and in the diaspora have new and better songs put in their respective mouths by their son, David Nweze Umahi, through his meaningful and apolitical empowerment as well as free medical care programmes. The resumption of the overseas scholarship programme at this time of sever economic recession; the unparalleled beautification of Abakaliki capital city; the unreserved involvement of God in Ebonyi project through prayers, school evangelism programme and the Ebonyi Ecumenical Centre project; the enthronement of food security and job creation through the Agricultural revolution programme; the healthy relationship between the government and the organised labour and the sound and practicable labour policies in Ebonyi state; the transformation of Onueke, Afikpo, Uburu, Effium, Nwofe and Iboko satellite towns and many more done by the Divine mandate administration of their son were also important to Uburu people.

For all these and many more achievements which have earned Governor Umahi innumerable laurels from far and near, the people of the ancient Uburu Adu kingdom demonstrated greater wisdom than the Nazareth community of the bible on the 30th day of December, 2017 by receiving and triply honouring the prophet from their own very clime, Governor David Nweze Umahi. On that day, even the dead were left to bury the dead as the only activity that took place in Uburu kingdom was the grand civic reception in honour of Chief David Nweze Umahi. On the said date, the Chairman of Uburu Traditional Rulers' Council and Eze Adu III of Uburu kingdom, Ezeogo [Dr.] Lazarus Umahi led his royal colleagues and the entire Uburu people to look at the developmental miracles of their son, David Nweze Umahi, and confer on their David three honours: the first was Oke Nwa Uburu, a great honour; the second was Onyiba, a greater honour; while the third was Adu nke mbu n'Adu, the greatest honour in Uburu Adu kingdom! By virtue of these, Uburu community gave their son, Deacon David Umahi, what the people of Nazareth could not give the Jesus Christ of Nazareth! So, David Nweze Umahi is a prophet with honour even in his hometown of Uburu Adu kingdom!

As we appreciate the leaders and citizens of Uburu Adu kingdom for demonstrating higher love than the people of Nazareth, one has no other choice than to congratulate our high-profile achiever - His Excellency, Deacon David Nweze Umahi.