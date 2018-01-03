TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Lawal Kaita, Ex-Gov. Of Kaduna, Passes On

By The Nigerian Voice
The former governor of the defunct Kaduna State, Alhaji Muhammad Lawal Kaita is dead.

Kaita died at the age of 85, on Tuesday evening after a protracted illness in a hospital, in Abuja.

Alhaji Abubakar Lawal Kaita, a son of the deceased announced the demise of their father.

He said that the funeral rites would take place in Katsina on Wednesday morning.

The deceased left behind a wife and a number of children and grandchildren.

Lawal Kaita was born on October 4, 1932, in Katsina.

He was elected governor of the defunct Kaduna State under National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in between October and December, 1983.


