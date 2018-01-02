TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Tragedy | 2 January 2018 21:43 CET

Herdsmen Kill 20, Injure 30 In Benue – Ortom

By The Nigerian Voice
Click for Full Image Size

overnor Samuel Ortom of Benue said herdsmen had killed over 20 persons between Monday and Tuesday in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state.

Ortom disclosed this while briefing journalists on Tuesday in Makurdi after the State Security meeting.

He said that out of the number, nine were Livestock Guards who were to ensure the full implementation of the Anti-Open Grazing Law.

He said that the law was not targeted at any ethnic group and wondered why the herdsmen had taken it so personal to the point of unleashing terror on the people.

The governor also lamented the unwarranted wanton destruction of lives and property by the herdsmen.

Dr Gajir Tsoho of the Surgical Department, Benue State University Teaching Hospital, said over 30 injured victims of the herdsmen attack were brought to the hospital and were receiving treatment.

NAN


determinatn is d greatest conductor wer success flow whitout elastic limit
By: onoyom onoyom. Utum

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2018, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists