Hammanadama Njabari: My Man Of The Year

It has a become a yearly affair for newspapers, corporate entities and individuals to select a reputable person, who has done wonderfully well to be named as the "Man of the year". This can be attributed to one's ability to transform a place or make a place more viable, that at the end, the people would benefit. My man of the year is Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari, the Executive Chairman of the Adamawa State Board of Internal Revenue. Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari, is a first class graduate of Economics. Since he was named the Chairman of the board, where he was a former Director of Collection, he has resolved to deliver the

mandate given to him by the entire members of the state executive council to beef up the internally generated revenue of the state.

The success story was that within a very short period of time, the internally generated revenue was increased from a paltry sum of two hundred and fifty million to five hundred million naira. Infact, the Chairman Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari turned around the fortunes of the board by encouraging the entire staff to put in more efforts towards realizing the fact that it is only with enough internally generated revenue, that the government can be in a better position to deliver to the door step of the people, the much touted dividend of democracy.

He introduced Saturday as part of a working day so that motorists can obtain their vehicle registration licenses and plate numbers without any kind of hindrances whatsoever.

The Chairman, Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari, carrys all the staff along in the discharge of official functions more especially the Directors of various units or departments in the board. For the first time in the history of the board, sensitization was carried out by the board through visiting traders in the Jimeta Modern market and Shopping Complex on the importance of paying taxes to the government. This has no doubt gone a long way in making the traders to realised, that it is good to pay tax to the government. He initiated lots of framework that are aimed at generating taxes for the government to compliment what the state is getting from the federation account.

One of the initiative put in place is the construction of park for the KeKe Napep at the Jimeta Modern market in order for the board to be getting revenue through the park. This is a pilot one as many more are expected to be constructed across the twenty-one Local Government areas of the state. Therefore, It is imperative for any government to have a professional that is passionately attached to his mandate, personified in Adamawa State in the person of Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari.

He has energized the board of Internal Revenue in Adamawa State by evolving strategies that are now helping the board in generating revenue to the coffers of the government, which will ultimately lead to the provision of the dividend of democracy to the people. All these were made possible since his appointment in a competitive process that involved about nine candidates, that brought about his emergence as the Chairman.

His leadership has reflected in even physical structures of the board thereby motivating the staff and achieving efficiency in return.

Alhaji Hammanadama Njabari, undoubtedly, is my man of the year for his sterling and committed leadership, that is worthy of emulation by all and sundry.

This is the kind of leader, that need to be shouldered with great responsibilities especially in a serious administration like the one in Adamawa State and may Allah bless him with longevity.