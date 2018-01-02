Delta Information Commissioner Calls For Prayers For Couples

New couples need prayers more than pieces of advice for them to have a successful marriages, the Delta State Commissioner for Information, Mr. Patrick Ukah, has said.

Mr Ukah stated this at the reception of the solemnization of Holy Matrimony between Ify Franca Chiaduka and Ifeanyi Collins Osordi at Ezi, Aniocha North Local Government Area of the state recently.

The Information Commissioner noted that any time a man and a woman decides to come together to become one, the devil is not happy about the development and would want to put studs in the arrangement to make it fail.

He therefore called on the people to pray more for new couples to enable them succeed and warned any body that has any evil plan against the latest couple of the day to have a change of heart or face the full wrath of God.

Mr. Ukah said that it was not by accident that he was made the Chairman of the occasion, but a design by God who made everything from the preparations, wedding and reception to be very successful.

Among the dignitaries that witnessed the ceremony were the Special Adviser to the Governor of Delta State on National Assembly and Inter governmental Affairs, Pascal Adigwe, Chief Emma Ejiofor, and other notable politicians from within and outside the local government council.