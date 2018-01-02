Fuel Scarcity: Buhari should stop blame-game, take responsibility for his actions for once - Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has carpeted President

Muhammadu Buhari over claim that some Nigerians were deliberately

inflicting hardship on Nigerians by creating the current fuel scarcity

and that he was determined to get to the root of what he described as

“collective blackmail”, telling the President to “take responsibility

and stop blame game for once.”

While speaking on the ongoing fuel scarcity President Buhari had said

in his New Year Broadcast that “Some of our compatriots chose this

period of inflict severe hardship on us all by creating unnecessary

fuel scarcity across the country and that …whatever groups that are

behind this manipulated hardship will be prevented from doing so

again.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, by his Special Assistant on Public

Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, Governor Fayose said;

“The president should rather take responsibility, apologize to

Nigerians and stop blaming others for his failures because apologizing

when you are wrong is the hallmark of honest and sincere leaders. What

is wrong if he had said sorry to Nigerians who are at the receiving

end of his bad policies? But in the case of President Buhari, he will

always have someone to blame for his own failure.

“As a military Head of State, he blamed former President Shehu

Shagari's government. Since he assumed office, he has been blaming his

predecessor. And now that he can't provide fuel for Nigerians, despite

claiming to have removed fuel subsidy, he is blaming some unknown

Nigerians. When is he going to be man enough to stop his blame game?”

The governor said rather than blaming people, what Nigerians expected

to hear from the President was what had been done and being done to

stop the loss of millions of jobs and hunger that is ravaging the land

as well as wanton killings going on across the country.

Governor Fayose said “Nigerians are aware that petrol is scarce across

the country because the federal government deliberately reduced supply

since it is only the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)

that is importing the product. This is aimed to forcing increment in

pump price from N145 to N185 per litre on Nigerians.”

Speaking further, the governor said; “The other time, Vice President,

Prof Yemi Osinbajo's said that the Nigerian National Petroleum

Corporation (NNPC) was bearing the cost of fuel subsidy and not the

federal government and we asked; what is the difference between NNPC

and the federal government? Who is NNPC and who is federal government?

Is NNPC now an autonomous agency of the federal government?”

"Nigerians are tired of Buhari's repetitive speeches and unfulfilled

promises. Nigerians are crying that he should give them responsive and

competent Cabinet.

"Nigerians want the president to create jobs for the suffering masses

and make life more abundant for them.

“As at today, everything is wrong with Nigeria under President Buhari.

The country is not secured. Look at the horrific and disheartening

killings in Adamawa, Kaduna, Benue, Borno and Rivers States between

yesterday and today. The President is totally not in charge of the

country. The cabals only brief him and whatever they tell him is what

he accepts. Nigerians want their president to take charge and stop

buck passing.

“He should show to Nigerians that he is a changed president by

bringing those looters in his government to book.

"President Buhari should gauge public opinion to see that the people

are no longer with him. He should listen to Rev. Father Mbaka who used

to be his supporters but has now been telling the truth of how

disappointed and frustrated Nigerians are with him.

"People are only tolerating Buhari and counting days and times for

them to shove him out of office in disgrace like Mbaka said.”