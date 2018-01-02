Osun State Government today commenced its activities with an interreligious prayer in Osogbo, the state capital.

The prayer which was organised by the state government was led by top Islamic and Christian leaders in the state and attended by top government functionaries including the Deputy Governor, Mrs Grace Titilayo Laoye Tomori, the Chief of Staff, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola and the Commissioner for Home Affairs in the state, Dr Obafemi Adebisi among others.

The clerics showered prayers on the governor who was accompanied to the event by his wife, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola as they commended the governor for landmark achievements of his administration in the past seven years.

Speaking on the occasion, Aregbesola listed some of his achievements and promised to do more before the end of his administration in November.

The governor said he was not happy that some categories of the civil servants could not get their full salary as a result of the economic hardship and promised to ensure that they get their money before he leaves in November.

"I'm determined to pay all the arrears of the salaries of workers who earned modulated salary because of the economic situation which was beyond our control. I'm not happy that we owe them some portion of their salary and I will surely make sure that they get it before I leave office"