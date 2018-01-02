RESCHEDULING OF CURFEW TIMING IN MAIDUGURI FOR ENHANCED SECURITY

A statement Tuesday issued by Dr Mohammed Bulama, the State Commissioner, Home Affairs, Information and Culture read in quote:

"The Borno state Government on the advice of the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole, wishes to inform the general public that the existing curfew regime in the State has been temporarily rescheduled as follows:

"The curfew as from Tuesday, 2nd January to Friday, 6th January, 2018 will commence from 8pm in the night till 6am in the morning.

"This review is done in the over riding interest of public safety and to ensure that the emerging peace in the State is further consolidated.

" While deeply regretting any inconvenience this adjustment of curfew timing may cause, the Borno State Government craves the understanding and full cooperation of the general public".