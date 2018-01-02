Konduga Chairman Condoles Victims of Suicide Bomb Attack ... Presents Cash Donations to Bereaved Families, Injured in Hospital

Following the last week suicide bomb attack in Amarwa community of Konduga local government area of Borno state, the newly sworn in LGC Caretaker Committee Chairman of Konduga LGC, Alhaji Bulama Dala Dolori has Tuesday visited the 13 people wounded receiving treatment at the UMTH hospital Maiduguri.

The Chairman gave each of the 13 victims on bed in the hospital N10,000 amounting to N130,000 and also visited the families of those who lose their loved ones in the suicide bomb attack to condole them and made little cash donations to each of the 4 bereaved families.

It will be recalled that four persons were reported killed in a suicide bomb attack and 13 others were wounded In Amarwa village in Konduga LGC of Borno on 29tj December 2017.

The incident occurred at about 2 pm when a male suicide bomber infiltrated the village and detonated an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) strapped to his body.

Where eye witnesses told newsmen that the bomber managed to sneak into the village disguising as a grain seller where the suicide bomber approached a shop keeper and offered sorghum for sale.

The book haram insurgent then went to a nearby shade where some villagers used to gather to relax and detonated the locally made explosives device he was carrying on him.

“The suicide bomber detonated the IED, blew up himself and killed three other persons while 13 others sustained various degree of injuries from the explosion".

Security sources have also confirmed the attack to newsmen saying that the wounded persons have even been referred to the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH) for treatment.

According to the security sources Police EOD and patrol teams have been deployed to the village to clear the scene of the attack.

The sources said normalcy had since returned to the village and everybody was going about his or her business.

