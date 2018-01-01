Baby of The Year: Anambra Heralds 2018 with Twins

Twins born in Oba village, Uke, Idemmili North Local Government, Anambra State as the bells tolled amidst fireworks display to herald the New Year across towns as villages in the state were adjudged Baby of the Year. The babies both males were delivered at about 12:05am and 12:30am on January 1, 2018 at Primary Health Centre, Uke.

Addressing the people of Uke at the Health Centre, the wife of the Governor of Anambra state, Her Excellency, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano (Osodieme) who was represented by the wife of the state Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Mrs. Oby Nkem-Okeke, said that the safe delivery of the twins is a continuation of the new dawn of blessings under the Obiano administration and sign of more good things to come.

According to Osodieme; “Our state is witnessing yet another bundle of blessings with the birth of the new babies early this morning, coming on the heels of the most successful and peaceful re-election of our Governor. It is indeed remarkable that this is the first time an indigene of the state is benefitting from the program since four years; others have come from residents. Our prayer is that they will grow up healthy as good citizens of the state.”

Speaking on the delivery, Senior Nursing Officer of Primary Health Centre,Uke, Mrs. Ifeyinwa Nwafor, disclosed that the mother of the babies arrived the Centre in labour at about 11.20pm and was carefully managed to deliver the twins within thirty minutes interval. She expressed happiness about the history the babies have created for the Centre and hoped that it would bring more benefits to the health facility.

The mother of the babies, an indigene of Uke community, Mrs. Ukamaka Egbunine, expressed joy for safe delivery and thanked God for blessing her family with twins in the New Year, and promised to raise them with the fear of God. Also speaking her husband, Mr. Mbanefo Egbunine, a Motorcycle transport operator, said that his joy has known no bounds since the boys arrived. He also thanked the Governor’s wife and the government of Anambra State for supporting her family in time of need.

Reacting to the good news, the traditional ruler of Uke community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Charles Agbala, likened the birth of the babies and visit of the Governors’ wife and her entourage to his community to the Biblical journey to Bethlehem to herald good tidings for mankind, stressing that it is a good omen for Uke community and Anambra state.

Also in his remarks, President General, Uke Development Union, Mr Ikedi Obi, thanked God for bestowing such wonderful blessing to the town and expressed delight that it has drawn government closer to them in the New Year. As he put it: “The birth of the babies bear marks of better things to come to Uke and the state at large under Governor Willie Obiano's government.”

The twins were showered with gift items including, diapers, soap, disinfectants, baby food and provisions for the mother as well cloth for the as babies and their mother.

(L-R): Parents of the twins, Mrs. Ukamaka Egbunine and her husband, Mr. Mbanefo Egbunine at Primary Health Centre Uke.

(L-R): Perm Sec Ministry of Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Dr. Azuka Oformata, Commissioner for Social Welfare, Children and Women Affairs, Dr. Vitoria Chikwelu, the traditional ruler of Uke community, His Royal Majesty, Igwe Charles Agbala, and his wife, Maureen, Wife of Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Mrs. Oby Okeke at Primary Health Centre Uke.

