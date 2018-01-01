Statement By Jkf Movement On Ekiti Appointment:stop Divisive Activities In Ekiti Apc, Jkf Movement Tells Ojudu

JKF Movement, a political group canvassing support for the Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has asked Senator Babafemi Ojudu to stop fuelling activities capable of causing divisions within the ranks of the membership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti State.

A statement by the group Publicity Secretary, Kunle Omotayo, in Ado-Ekiti, alleged that a group working for the Special Adviser in the Presidency was behind the online publication accusing Fayemi of alleged doctoring of the list of appointees into boards and commissions by President Muhammadu Buhari three days ago.

The statement condemned the accusations contained in the online publication, saying it was a calculated attempt to set APC members against the minister and caused divisions within the party.

The statement read: "The attention of the JKF Movement has been drawn to an online report about the complaints of Senator Babafemi Ojudu and his group alleging that the Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, doctored the recently released list of Ekiti State appointees into boards and commissions in the federal ministries and agencies.

"We charge Senator Ojudu and his group to stop this unwarranted blackmail and divisive behaviour which can unnecessarily heighten tension within the party.

"Right from the moment the list was released, the Ojudu group took to the social media, pouring invectives on the Honourable Minister who they wrongly accused of putting his aides and loyalists on the list and that none of Ojudu's supporters was on the list.

"For the avoidance of doubt, APC is one in Ekiti and the party in a press release signed by the party's PRO had in clear terms applauded the appointments by thanking the President.

"The new appointees on the list are all eminently qualified citizens of Ekiti State and are bonafide party leaders and members.

"It is therefore an embarrassment to the eminent sons and daughters so appointed for Ojudu to condemn the process leading to their appointments instead of congratulating them.

"We all know that political appointments cannot go round at once as this is a gradual process which shall be done in phases as announced by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. It is also a fact that even if the President gives all appointments to Ekiti, it would still not go round.

"We wish to admonish Senator Ojudu to check himself and by now, he ought to have known that he is a paperweight in Ekiti politics and the earlier he stops equating himself to Fayemi who is a Minister of the Federal Republic and a former Governor on whose back he climbed to the Senate and to limelight, the better for him. Ojudu should stop biting the fingers that fed him.

"We urge those who had been deceived by Ojudu by promising them appointments to have a rethink and cooperate with the leaders of the party to forge unity as more appointments are still on the way.

"We can only achieve success as a party in the 2018 election if we form a united front and not by concocting stories to cover up unfulfilled promises to innocent party members when the person making the promise is not in a position to fulfil same.

"We congratulate all Ekiti federal appointees once again and wish our party members a happy and prosperous New Year full of glad tidings."

Signed:

Kunle Omotayo

Director of Publicity