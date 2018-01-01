Osun first lady presents gift to 2018 First Baby in Osun

The first lady of Osun State, Mrs Sherifat Aregbesola today bombarded the 2018 First Baby in the state with gift and rejoiced with the parents of the lucky child.

The first lady visited the baby of the year at the maternity ward of State Hospital, Asubiaro in Osogbo, the state capital very early in the morning of January 1st.

She took time off to play with the baby of the year and showered the child with prayers and also presented gifts to the baby.

She was accompanied by the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu and other senior officials of the ministry of health and top government functionaries in the state

In a chat with the Nigerian Voice, the wife of the governor said "I have been doing things like this before my husband became governor. I'm happy and grateful to God that I was able to sustain it since we started eight years ago. I will keep it up even after the administration. I feel very elated that we are here today for the last one under this administration."

The Parents of First Baby, Mr and Mrs Okewumi Abodun expressed gratitude to the wife of the governor for her gesture as they received the gifts on behalf of the baby. The father of the baby, Mr Abjodun lauded the initiative of the wife of the governor and expressed appreciation to her for the gifts.

Mrs Aregbesola carrying the baby of the year . the parent of the baby and the commissioner for health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu watching.