Pastor Adeboye's New Year prophesy: Goliaths will fall in Nigeria in 2018

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye, has released his annual prophesy for 2018, saying that Goliaths will fall in Nigeria.

Adeboye, who heads the church with branches in about 200 countries, has histroy of accurate prophecies.

In his New Year message, he said that before the year 2018, many people have reason to still believe that all will be well for the country.

The prophetic release which was segmented into three, individual, Nigerian and international, is published here-under:

Individual

Erstwhile stubborn mountains will move.

2. Many people will wake up to realise that their

future is not in the hand of any government and as a result a lot of lost ground will be reclaimed.

3. Saboteurs will be disgraced and displaced.

Nigeria

Significant goliaths will fall.

2. Before the end of the year, there will be rays

of hope that all will still be well.

International