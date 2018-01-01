Married man caught having sex with mentally ill woman in Zimbabwe

A mild drama escalated on Christmas Day at Banket Growth Point in Zimbabwe, after a married man who left his wife at home, was caught having sex with a mentally challenged woman.

As people were celebrating the joy of Christmas with their loved ones, the married man, only identified as Baba Nyasha, was caught pants down with the mentally challenged woman behind a shop.

According to reports, he was humiliated as people who rushed to the scene mocked and soaked him with muddy water, while others brought out their phones to record him with the mad woman.

A source who spoke to H-Metro, disclosed that his wife left him after the incident.

“People were shocked since both are known in this neighbourhood and the sad thing is that his wife packed her belongings after witnessing her husband's actions,” the insider said.

Source; H-Metro