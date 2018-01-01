TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 1 January 2018 16:08 CET

Married man caught having sex with mentally ill woman in Zimbabwe

By The Rainbow
A mild drama escalated on Christmas Day at Banket Growth Point in Zimbabwe, after a married man who left his wife at home, was  caught  having sex with a mentally  challenged  woman.

As people were celebrating the joy of Christmas with their loved ones, the married man, only identified as Baba Nyasha, was caught pants down with the mentally challenged woman behind a shop.

According to reports, he was humiliated as people who rushed to the scene mocked and soaked him with muddy water, while others brought out their phones to record him with the mad woman.

A source who spoke to H-Metro, disclosed that his wife left him after the incident.

“People were shocked since both are known in this  neighbourhood  and the sad thing is that his wife packed her belongings after witnessing her husband's actions,” the insider said.

Source; H-Metro


Man mostly loses TIME inother to gain TIME
By: akoaso,Hamburg-Germa

