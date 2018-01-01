Gov Ugwuanyi promises to sustain tempo of peace, good governance

Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State says the state shall witness improved development in 2018.

Ugwuanyi said this in a New Year message made available to newsmen on Sunday in Enugu.

The governor said that though there were challenges in the past, the people needed to renew their faith in God.

He urged every Nigerian wherever they lived to be committed to things that would promote peace, unity and progress.

He said his administration shall sustain the tempo of peace and good governance in the state to improve the living standard of the people.

He reiterated his wish for the state to continue to grow from strength to strength, adding that he would continue to serve selflessly.

Ugwuanyi wished the people a happy and prosperous 2018 and thanked them for their prayers, support, love and solidarity. (NAN)