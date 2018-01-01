TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Gunmen kill first class Chief, wife in Kaduna

By The Rainbow
The year 2018 has started on a tragic note in Kaduna, North-Central Nigeria, with Chief of Numana, Sanga Local Government Area, Dr. Gambo Makama, and his wife being killed at their residence by unknown gunmen.

A report by the online edition of Abuja-based LEADERSHIP newspaper said the royal father and his wife “were attacked and killed at about 12:18 today”, adding that “The reason for the brazen attack is still sketchy at this time.”

The report quoted Chairman of the Sanga Local Government Area, Abdulmumin Yakubu Ashafa as confirming the sad development.


