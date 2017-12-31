Ekiti 2018: Ojudu group kicks over non-inclusion in board appointments from Ekiti, says; “Fayemi doctored list”

One of the loyalists of the Special Adviser to the President on

Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, Dare Oguntuase, has

describe the list of people from Ekiti State that were appointed into

federal as “The Ekiti List Of Shame.”

Oguntuase, who is one of the Social Media aides of Senator Ojudu said

“The list earlier compiled and worked upon by a Committee of zonal

Vice Chairmen of the party in which Chief Pius Akinyelure represented

the South West, was doctored by the Minister for Steel and Minerals

Resources Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

Oguntuase, who took to the social media yesterday, to condemn the

appointments said the earlier was fair to everyone and every community

and grouping in the APC in Ekiti State.

He said prominent people such as Alhaji Gani Owolabi, Chief Mrs

Okusanya , Chief Bisi Egbeyemi, Prof. Oluwasanmi, Mrs Bunmi Dipo

Salami, Princess Omotunde Adelabu, My Omotunde Fajuyi, Dr Orire , Hon

Karunwi ,Chief Jide Awe, Chief Taiwo Olatunbosun, Chief Muyiwa

Olumilua and many others were on the list.

Oguntuase went further to state that it was when a Committee of

Governors and Ministers were asked to vet the list that Fayemi went

behind and doctored the list to include his senior sister, Mrs Oloro,

his domestic assistance, Mr Kunle Dada, his friend Ade Eniola Ajayi

who has already been made an Ambassador and many others.

In the board appointments released by the Presidency on Friday, none

of the loyalists of Special Adviser to the Senator Ojudu was among the

24 people appointed in Ekiti State.

Out of the 24 people appointed in Ekiti, 18 are from the camp of the

Minister for Steel and Minerals Resources Development, Dr. Kayode

Fayemi while the camp of the APC Deputy National Chairman (South),

Chief Segun Oni and the entire decampees from the PDP got four. The

remaining two went to former Governor Niyi Adebayo and Hon Opeyemi

Bamidele.

Out of the 18 slots gotten by Fayemi's camp, Fayemi's elder sister,

Mrs Monisola Oloro got one while Dr (Mrs) Eniola Ajayi, who is already

in Hungary as ambassador was appointed too.