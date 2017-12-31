Shettima Directs LGCs Chairmen, Workers to Relocate to Liberated Communities, Bans Politicking, Threatens to Sack Offenders

Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno state has directed all the newly sworn in LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen to relocate to their liberated communities with their workers to ensure full restoration of civil authority in their local government areas.

He also banned political campaigns by civil servants, saying, " it is not yet campaign period,. Anybody found wanting will face the wrath of the law".

The Governor who also urged those interested in politics to resign immediately, dropped the warning while swearing in the newly appointed caretaker chairmen of the 27 local governments of areas of the state at the Multipurpose Hall of the Government House Maiduguri.

He said, “you should relocate to your respective communities to ensure that civil authorities is restored, you should relocate with your workers, I therefore directed the Local Government Service Commission to put mechanism in place to ensure that any local government worker that fails to return is punished according to the law”

“it is not yet time for politicking, any government official that want to embark on politicking should resign, as we going to embark on massive provision of dividends of democracy to the people in the next 6 months to ensure that we resettle our people with dignity”, Shettima said.

"You should move to your local government headquarters and swear in your councilors, except the chairmen of Marte and Abadam, whose communities are not yet habitable, should do theirs in Monguno and Damasak respectively”, Shettima added

Earlier in his welcome address, the State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Hon. Usman Zannah said in the last one year , most of the LGCs Caretaker Chairmen have relocated to their local government areas and re-opened their local government secretariats for work to ensure civil administration.

Speaking on behalf of the newly sworn in LGCs Chairmen, the Chairman of Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, MMC, Hon. Bakari Ali Kotoko thanked the governor for finding them worthy for the appointments and promised on behalf of the chairmen to justify the confidence and trust reposed on them.