Boko Haram Terrorists Attack Military Base in Yobe

Boko Haram insurgents have attacked a military base in Kanama, headquarters of Yunusari Local Government of Yobe State yesterday.

The Chairman of the Local Government, Ali Yerima, who confirmed the attack to newsmen on phone said the boko Haram insurgents came in large numbers in seven Hilux trucks and made their way through the middle of the town and headed straight to the military base in the town at about 6.30pm where they launched their attack.

He said though he could not confirm any casualty in the attack, he was however confident that the boko Haram insurgents did not attack any civilian in the town.

“The information I got is that the insurgents were loaded in seven Hilux trucks. They passed through the town to attack the military base. My sources informed me that no civilian was attacked, only the military base was attacked but I also gathered that the soldiers fought very well to repel their adversaries,” Yerima said.

Ali Yerima further explained that the movement of the boko haram insurgents through the town actually raised tension and caused panic as well as fear among the people in town although many could not stand gunshots and had to run out of town to different locations for safety.

Security sources confirmed that attack and said that the boko haram insurgents were fleeing from the Borno axis and decided to attack Kanama on their way.