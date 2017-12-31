TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

General News | 31 December 2017 14:04 CET

Accident claims 4 lives along Benin-Asaba road

By The Rainbow

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Benin-Asaba road involving a Toyota Hiace Bus and a truck, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr George Oshoke, the Public Relations Officer of Edo Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told NAN that the accident occurred on the Abudu bridge in Orhiowon Local Government Area of the state.

Oshioke said in Benin on Saturday that six persons were involved in the accident, but added that four persons, comprising two males and two females, lost their live on the spot.

He disclosed that the other two persons sustained severe injuries and have been been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

While also confirming that the remains of the dead victims have been deposited in a morgue, the spokesman attributed the mishap to over speeding. (NAN)


A GOOD NEWS ON A BAD DAY
By: FRANCIS TAWIAH

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists