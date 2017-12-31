Accident claims 4 lives along Benin-Asaba road

Four persons have been confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Benin-Asaba road involving a Toyota Hiace Bus and a truck, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Mr George Oshoke, the Public Relations Officer of Edo Command of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) told NAN that the accident occurred on the Abudu bridge in Orhiowon Local Government Area of the state.

Oshioke said in Benin on Saturday that six persons were involved in the accident, but added that four persons, comprising two males and two females, lost their live on the spot.

He disclosed that the other two persons sustained severe injuries and have been been taken to an undisclosed hospital for medical attention.

While also confirming that the remains of the dead victims have been deposited in a morgue, the spokesman attributed the mishap to over speeding. (NAN)