Imo Deputy Governor Fetes Apc Leadership Of Okigwe, Orlu

The Deputy Governor of Imo State, Prince Eze Madumere, earlier today, feted the the leadership of All Progressives Congress Party of Okigwe and Orlu zones respectively, commending them for their unalloyed support to Owelle Rochas Okorocha led Rescue Mission administration even in thick and thin.

Prince Madumere honoured the party chieftains during a meeting called by the State party leadership at his instance at his country home in Achi-Mbieri Mbaitoli local government area of Imo State.

The number two citizen of the State who said he was moved to appreciate the faith of the party faithful and to thank them for their unrepentant stance in ensuring the party remains the envy among other political parties despite the natural experiences of challenges, having remained resolute towards making the party stronger and focused.

Prince Madumere in an emotional laden speech told the members the party has only one leader in Governor Okorocha. His words; "My people I feel glad you answered my call within 24 hours. It shows committment, devotion and faith in the leadership of the party including me, your own. I will ever remain grateful. You are special and very resilient because you have remained resolute in your belief in the leadership of our party despite the natural challenges in every human association. We have great leader in Owelle Rochas Okorocha and we must continue to support him. You all know he is human and cannot be as perfect as God. I implore you to be steadfast in what you believe in. Obey your leaders and the number one leader we have in Imo APC is Owelle Rochas Okorocha and there is no other. I say so because you cannot two captains in a ship. It is even against the natural law."

The Deputy Governor who addressed the zonal party executive members of Okigwe and Orlu differently assured them of his continued loyalty and support to ensure Governor Okorocha succeeds, reiterating his avowed stance to remain a willing tool for progress of the party and the people of the State generally.

He hinted the reason he is always absence is the nature of his office to stand in for the Governor where and when necessary. He however revealed that God has never left him as he has remained a success story following the successes he has made in the cause of attending to numerous assignment given to him by Governor Okorocha.

Earlier, the Organising Secretary of the Party, Hon. Clement Anozie who described Imo Deputy Governor as a great leader whose life style is worthy of emulation said the meeting was basically to say thank you to the party faithful for holding on.

Speaking at various occasions, the zonal chairmen of Okigwe and Orlu zones respectively, Hon. Onwueyiagba Chukwu and Hon. Chris Ogoma thanked the Deputy Governor for inviting the party and for living up to expectations.

However, the Deputy Governor in appreciation of the party leadership of Okigwe and Orlu respectively slashed them with bags of rice and over four thousand tubers of yam.

Meanwhile, it was an outrageous turn-out with those in attendance numbering over one thousand with an average five executive members of the party coming from each ward. The visit will continue with Owerri zone also coming to be with the Deputy Governor tomorrow.

Those present were Hon. Ifeanyi Nnataraonye, member, Imo State House of Assembly representing Mbaitoli State Constituency, Hon. Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Martin Ohiri, Hon. Commissioner for Public Utilities, Hon. Uchendu Mark, Hon. Commissioner for Science and Technology and Vocational Education, Chief Marcon Nlemigbo, Chief I.B Okafor, Chief Emma Iwuagwu, Chief Brown Odunze among other high profile Government functionaries and party chieftains.