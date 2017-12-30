Head of Service approves deployment of 9 perm sects

The Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HCSF), Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, has approved the deployment of nine permanent secretaries to various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

This is contained in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

The deployment is as follows: Mr Aminu Bisalla – Niger Delta Affairs; Aliboh Leon Lawrence – Special Duties Office (OHCSF); Odewale Samson Olajide – Budget and National Planning; Dr Umar Mohammed Bello – Special Services Office (OSGF), and Sulaiman Mustapha Lawal – Career Management Office (OHCSF).

Others are Adekunle Olusegun Adeyemi – General Services Office (OSGF); Ekaro Comfort Chukwumuebodo – Federal Civil Service Commission (FCSC); Dr Abdulkadir Mu'azu – Ministry of Mines and Steel Development, and Osuji Ndubuisi Marcellinus – Service Policy and Strategies Office (OHCSF).

The head of service directed that the processes for handing and taking over should be completed on or before Jan. 8, 2018. (NAN)