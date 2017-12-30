Buhari appoints 209 Federal board chairs, 1,258 members

President Muhammadu Buhari has constituted the Governing Boards of agencies and parastatals, under some ministries, and also the appointment of 'eminently qualified Nigerians' to fill the board positions, numbering 209 chairmen and 1,258 members.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha announced the appointments on Friday.

Mustapha said Mr President considered the approval for the constitution of the boards and the appointments, necessary, to provide a proper governance and oversight structure for government agencies and parastatals.

“The constitution of the boards with the appointments is a demonstration of this government's efforts aimed at building strong institutions of governance, and by extension, improving the quality of policy formulation and supervision,” Mustapha said.

He explained that while these appointments represent a substantial number of hitherto pending board appointments, some more appointments are still being processed and will be released in due course.

According to him, the appointments take immediate effect .

The SGF said that ministers are advised to inaugurate the boards after letters of appointment were issued. The full statement reads as follows,

The organisations whose boards were constituted were National Boundary Commission (NBC), National Institute for Policy and Strategy Studies (NIPSS), Border Communities Development Agency (BCDA), National Planning Commission (NPC), National Commission for Refugees, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Nigerian Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), National Lottery Trust Fund (NLTF), National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), National Atomic Energy Commission (NAEC) and National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI).

Also were, Federal Institute for Industrial Research, Oshodi (FIIRO), Project Development Institute (PRODA), Sheda Science and Technology Complex, Abuja; Nigerian Institute of Science Laboratory Technology (NISLT), Nigerian Institute for Trypanosomiasis Research (NITR), National Space Research and Development Agency (NARSDA), National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA), National Board for Technology Incubation (NBTI), Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC), Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI), Nigerian Leather Science Technology (NILEST), National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) and Nigeria Airspace Management Agency (NAMA).

Others were Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria; Nigerian Meteorological Agency, Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Nigerian Geological Survey Agency (NGSA), National Steel Raw Materials Exploration Agency (NSRMEA), National Metallurgical Development Centre (NMDC), Jos; Council of Nigerian Mining Engineers and Geoscientists (COMEG), National Iron Ore Mining Company (NIOMCO), Itakpe; Petroleum Training Institute (PTI) Effurun, Nigerian Nuclear Regulatory Authority (NNRA), Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) and Nigeria Customs Service.

FULL LIST OF FG BOARD APPOINTEES