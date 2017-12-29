Osun Government, Labour Leaders meet over ongoing workers' strike 

Osun state Government today met the labour leaders in the state today to discuss and address issues concerning the ongoing workers strike in the state.

Sources from both sides told our correspondent that the meeting yielded positive results but could not be concluded and that it was adjourned till tomorrow (Saturday) for final resolutions.

One of the labour leaders who spoke with our correspondent on condition of anonymity said with the talk between the government side and the labour side, there was prospect that the strike would end soon.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy in the state, Mr Adelani Baderinwa told our correspondent that the meeting was very fruitful and assured that the strike would come to an end soon.

According to him, "Today's meeting between Government of the State of Osun and labour leaders on the industrial action in the state was fruitful to the extent that there is tremendous progress in the negotiation."

"The government commends workers for their understanding, perseverance and support. The meeting continues tomorrow", Baderinwa said.

It would be recalled that the workers in the state commenced the strike this week after the Christmas holiday as labour leaders in the state maintained that all categories of workers in the state must earn full salary.