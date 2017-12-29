Meet The Transformation Agent, An Achiever Par Excellent

After the widow in the scriptures gave her last penny, Jesus himself said the act of the woman should be told everywhere and that is the adage referred to today as the “Widow’s Mite”.

As the much talked about local government elections in Delta State draws closer by the day, the acts of Hon Loius Ndukwe, the immediate past chairman of Oshimili North local government council and flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the January 6th 2018, local government polls should be announced.

Unlike some past chairmen of the council and in the 25 local government areas, Ndukwe’s political sagacity, doggedness and financial management of council funds came to limelight in the manner and way he handled the little resources that accrued to the council in his massive development strides.

Three years in the saddle of Oshimili North as chairman, Ndukwe was able to construct an Ultra-Modern Legislative Building within the Council for effective lawmaking business. What other past chairmen who have sat on the same corridor of power could not do with the then oil boom.

Although, the elections have not been conducted but those who knows Ndukwe are already addressing him as the incumbent chairman of the council because he was able to spread development across the council.

He provided borehole at the High Court, Akwukwu-Igbo, for the judiciary to operate at its optimal and ensured that members of the bench worked in a conducive environment.

In order for educational facilities not to be vandalized, to avoid Fulani nomadic from invading and disrupting school activities, Ndukwe fenced the Ubueni Primary School, Ebu. This also prevented story of kidnapping and disappearance of pupils and students from school as it also served as a monitoring mechanism.

To restore reading culture amongst pupils and students in the council area, he established a local government library at Akwukwu-Igbo. His innovative move in education has yielded positive results as he consolidated with the Ifeanyi Okowa SMART Agenda to advance education in the local government.

Abreast of the dangers of not giving his people health facilities, he went extra miles amidst dwindling resources and constructed a Maternity Centre at Ukala Okwute, to solve the health challenges of people and reduce infant deaths among children as well as reduce maternal mortality among women.

As if that was not enough, he took further steps and overhauled the Akwukwu-Igbo Health Centre before relocating it to its present location. No doubt, the footprint of Ndukwe, on the sands of Oshimili North would last for years before someone with foresight would outshine his achievements.

As a man who has respect for the works of others, he remembered a legend, a true son of the soil and renowned military officer, Major Kaduna Nzeogwu by renaming Okpanam road as Kaduna Nzeogwu Way.

Aside, ensuring that there are good networks of roads in Oshimili North, Ndukwe, graded farm roads and shoulders roads across the local government area and also cleared drains on a routine exercise.

Though, they say security is costly, Ndukwe embarked on vigorous renovation of Akwukwu-Igbo Police Station, provision of borehole and generating set. He replicated the provision of borehole and generating set at Ibusa police station. All these are geared at curbing insecurity in his council where he was and would be the Security Chief. No wonder indigenes and other residents sleep with their two eyes closed.

He went further to establish Community Watch, a local security outfit otherwise known as vigilante to curb the nook and cranny of the council in fishing out miscreants from the area. These have put criminal minded persons on their toes and have either quitted the illicit business or have relocated to somewhere not known to the human intellect.

In order to boost Internally Generated Revenue, and not to fully rely on revenue from the Federal Allocation, Ndukwe who have proven to be a firebrand took the bull by the horn and constructed a motor park at Ibusa. This has boosted smaller businesses.

He was not carried away with the “share the money syndrome”, and he was also knowledgeable of the fact that “Cleanliness is next to God”, he acquired a Dump site at Ibusa and donated same to the Delta State Government.

His agricultural programme and policy while he remains chairman of the council has remained unforgettable by farmers in the area in a hurry. He ensured that portfolio farmers never took advantage of his programme and policy on farming. He issued cassava stems and gave stipends to farmers to boost farm activities. This is second to none.

He fought to bring down the Cartel on salary fraud in the Council, which previous Chairmen had overlooked. His humane heart towards the less privileged Anioma sons and daughters in and outside Oshimili North LGA is beyond expression by words. This also is second to none.

He sunk a new Borehole with a generating set in Illah market for traders to be able to quench their thirst. He that waters should also be watered. These are his philosophy while he mount the council as the number one man.

The decision to return him as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the election without dispute shows he is widely accepted by all as his achievements have spoken volumes of his ability to turn Oshimili North to a mini Dubai and investment hub.

Ndukwe is not a noise maker neither does he blow his own whistle but a silent achiever. Oshimili North council witnessed a period of peace and security while he there as chairman which attracted several of the state government’s development to the area.

It was on these premises that the Anioma League of Publishers on 28 January, 2017, presented him with an Award as the Anioma Council Chairman of the year, 2016.

The President of the League, Comrade Chukwuha Jude informed the house that the selection was made after a close observation of all the Chairmen in the Region and that amongst all, Louis Ndukwe’s style of leadership since he became Chairman can best be described as a “God fearing”.

The people of Oshimili North should not allow themselves to be deceived by people who are not on ground. Ndukwe has held the mandates of the people in good fate and he deserved to be re-elected as chairman of the council.

If in 36 months, Hon Loius Ndukwe, was able to transform Oshimili North and put the administrative headquarters in a good shape where it is presently competing favourably with other council headquarters with larger allocation, if given the opportunity come January 6th 2018, he would surely deliver more dividends of democracy to the masses.

A vote for Hon Loius Ndukwe, is a vote for development and transformation. This is a clarion call!