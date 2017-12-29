Delta Police Declares Hausa Indigene Missing

The Delta State Police Command has declared one Mr Munsur Usman, a 28 years old from Sokoto State missing.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) Andrew Aniamaka in a press release Friday said, “The victim is a business man that deals on (necklace and wristwatches), residing at Hausa Quarters, Obiaruku, Delta State”.

According to the Command, the victim went on business trip to Onitsha, Anambra State and was returning to Asaba but could not reach his destination.

He said, “He went missing on 27/12/2017 at about 1030am when he made the last call that he had finished buying his goods at Onitsha and boarded a bus in Anambra State down to Asaba.

“He is a native of Gidanhamma, Illela LGA, Sokoto State Hausa by tribe, 28yrs old, 5.4ft tall, and fair in complexion.He speaks Hausa and English Languages fluently”.

The police has appealed to anyone with useful information on the whereabouts of the victim to report to the Police Station, Obiaruku, PPRO’s office Asaba or the nearest Police Station.