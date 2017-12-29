Okowa Contradicts Self Over Replicating Ministry Of Happiness

After telling the entire world that his administration has no plans to replicate his counterpart’s governor, Rochas Okorocha's “Ministry of Happiness” Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has confusedly made a U-turn on his comment.

On 17th December 2017, Okowa, while responding a to question put to him by a journalist during his quarterly press briefing if he would establish the “Ministry of Happiness”, in the state as obtainable in Imo State, said his government has no intention to do so.

Barely 11 days later, Okowa in an attempt to impress People living With Disabilities, (PWDs), in the state, promised to create a ministry come 2018 for the physically challenged as well as establish skill acquisition centres for them.

Okowa made disclosure Thursday in Asaba, at a Luncheon organized in honour of PWDs by the Delta State government said because he was happy with the PWDs in the state in the manner they organized themselves and the high level of discipline, the Directorate of Happiness to be formed would help handle all issues related to them and liaise with MDAs and other stakeholders on entrepreneurial and skill acquisition for them.

Hear him: “I am happy that I took the decision to talk and dine with PWDs; I find joy that I made the right decision, and I am pleased with the level of progress you have made as a community, you have grown into an organized community, a lot can be achieved through dialogue, as violence does not pay.

“A Directorate is what you seek, this will be pronounce through an executive order in January, 2018; we will all work together through the Directorate to see what we can get for your people from other MDAs.”.

He urged members of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities (JONAPWDs) to always aspire for success in life.

His words: “disability does not take life away from you, you can be a success story, start little, work harder and you can become entrepreneurs and employ others”.

Meanwhile, he assured the PWDs that he would work with the state House Of Assembly on the passage of the Bill on the rights of PWDs, stated that a special school for the PWDs to acquire entrepreneurial and technical skills would be established in the state.

Also speaking, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Disability Matters, Mr. Samuel Ankeli and Chairman, JONAPWDs, Delta State Chapter, Mr. Isaac Obruche, commended Governor Okowa for his support for PWDs and charged PWDs to get education, make themselves relevant to their society.

The Commissioner For Women’s Affairs and Social Development, Pastor (Mrs.) Williams Omatsola, said the luncheon was the first of its kind in the state, even as she enjoined PWDs in the state to be discipline and work with government to improve their lives and make them successful.