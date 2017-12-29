State Assembly Approves LGCs Caretaker Chairmen

Borno State Assembly has Thursday passed the list of nomination of the 27 LGCs Chairmen submitted to the assembly by the governor for approval.

The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulrahman Lawan who presided the sitting said the list of nomination of the LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen and Councillors was in line with the provision of the LGA Administration Law 2001 as amended and in the interest of the state which the house deemed it fit and necessary to approve the nominees to allow the local government administration work and bring government closer to the people at the grassroots.

He directed the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Audu Ngulde to communicate to the executive the decision or resolution of the house immediately.

The new Caretaker LGCs Committee Chairmen for the 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State approved by the house include.:

1-Bakari Ali Kokoto-MMC

2-Babagana Bayamari-Abadam

3-Umar Khadafur-Biu

4-Baba Shehu Gulumba-Bama

5-Habu Hon-Damboa

6-Zannah Modu Gubio-Gubio

7-Abbas Abdulkadir-Shani

8-Bulama Goni-Mafa

9-Bashir Imam-Ngala

10-Abubakar Modu Deribe-Jere

11-Abdullahi Muhammed-Nganzai

12-Habib Kekeno-Kukawa

13-Abubakar Abdulkadir-Magumeri

14-Sala Gashigar-Mobbar

15- Rawa Gana- Dikwa

16-Ibrahim Babale-Kwaya kusar

17-Abdullahi DanJato-Gwoza

18-Lawan Umara Gana-Guzamala

19-Bulama Gana Dalori-Konduga

20-Mustapha Bukar Daima-Kaga

21-Muhammed Isa-Hawul

22-Baashara masha- Kala Balge

23-Modu Gadzama-Askira Uba

24-Maigari Abare-Bayo

25-Ali Shettima-Marte

26-Gadu Ali Ngurno-Monguno

27-Ibrahim Bukar-Cibok.

It will be recalled that the LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen and Councillors have since been dissolved few months ago by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Usman Zanna on the directive of the State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima at the expiry of their six months tenure as approved by the LGC Administration Law of the state pending the renomination of another Chairmen and Councillors or election of substantive LGC Chairmen and Councillors by the state government as provided.

Since Governor Kashim Shettima assumed office more than six years ago, there was never any election conducted for the LGCs Chairmen due to insecurity from the boko Haram insurgency as most communities, towns and villages are still inaccessible by the security agencies and Civilian JTF which could not allow the displaced people to return to their host communities.

Elections in the past were conducted at the designated IDPs camps within and outside the state including those of the Presidency and national assembly under tight security by the military and civilian JTF.