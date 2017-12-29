State Assembly Approves LGCs Caretaker Chairmen
Borno State Assembly has Thursday passed the list of nomination of the 27 LGCs Chairmen submitted to the assembly by the governor for approval.
The Speaker, Alhaji Abdulrahman Lawan who presided the sitting said the list of nomination of the LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen and Councillors was in line with the provision of the LGA Administration Law 2001 as amended and in the interest of the state which the house deemed it fit and necessary to approve the nominees to allow the local government administration work and bring government closer to the people at the grassroots.
He directed the Clerk of the house, Alhaji Ibrahim Audu Ngulde to communicate to the executive the decision or resolution of the house immediately.
The new Caretaker LGCs Committee Chairmen for the 27 Local Government Areas of Borno State approved by the house include.:
1-Bakari Ali Kokoto-MMC
2-Babagana Bayamari-Abadam
3-Umar Khadafur-Biu
4-Baba Shehu Gulumba-Bama
5-Habu Hon-Damboa
6-Zannah Modu Gubio-Gubio
7-Abbas Abdulkadir-Shani
8-Bulama Goni-Mafa
9-Bashir Imam-Ngala
10-Abubakar Modu Deribe-Jere
11-Abdullahi Muhammed-Nganzai
12-Habib Kekeno-Kukawa
13-Abubakar Abdulkadir-Magumeri
14-Sala Gashigar-Mobbar
15- Rawa Gana- Dikwa
16-Ibrahim Babale-Kwaya kusar
17-Abdullahi DanJato-Gwoza
18-Lawan Umara Gana-Guzamala
19-Bulama Gana Dalori-Konduga
20-Mustapha Bukar Daima-Kaga
21-Muhammed Isa-Hawul
22-Baashara masha- Kala Balge
23-Modu Gadzama-Askira Uba
24-Maigari Abare-Bayo
25-Ali Shettima-Marte
26-Gadu Ali Ngurno-Monguno
27-Ibrahim Bukar-Cibok.
It will be recalled that the LGCs Caretaker Committee Chairmen and Councillors have since been dissolved few months ago by the State Commissioner for Local Government and Emirate Affairs, Alhaji Usman Zanna on the directive of the State Governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima at the expiry of their six months tenure as approved by the LGC Administration Law of the state pending the renomination of another Chairmen and Councillors or election of substantive LGC Chairmen and Councillors by the state government as provided.
Since Governor Kashim Shettima assumed office more than six years ago, there was never any election conducted for the LGCs Chairmen due to insecurity from the boko Haram insurgency as most communities, towns and villages are still inaccessible by the security agencies and Civilian JTF which could not allow the displaced people to return to their host communities.
Elections in the past were conducted at the designated IDPs camps within and outside the state including those of the Presidency and national assembly under tight security by the military and civilian JTF.