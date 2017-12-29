Commander 21 Brigade Celebrates Christmas With Troops, Idps Inbama... Distributes Relief Materials To Idps + Photos

The Commander 21 Brigade Nigerian Army Brigadier General GB Audu, yesterday Thursday, celebrated the Christmas with troops of the Brigade, sister security agencies, members of the Civilian Joint Task force, Kesh Kesh, Bama Community leaders and some members of the Non Governmental organisations working in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

The Commander expressed satisfaction with the conduct of the troops in discharging their constitutional roles while urging them to sustain the tempo of the successes so far recorded by always maintaining high level of alertness.

A statement issued Friday by Colonel Samuel Kingsley, the DDAPR, 7 Division, Nigerian Army, Maiduguri sad that the commander further commended the sister security agencies, Vigilante groups and the community leaders for their continuous cooperation.

General Audu, however visited the Bama Internally Displaced Persons camp where he celebrated with the children and donated some relief materials.

Brigade Commander Bama addressing IDPs at Bama IDPs camp during The Christmas celebration yesterday organized by the military

Security operatives in Bama at the Bama IDPs during the Christmas celebration yesterday

Commander distributing breaker materials to IDPs at Bama IDPs camp tomark Christmas celebration yesterday

Commander addressing IDPs in Bama Camp

Distribution of food items at Bama IDPs camp by the military to mark Christmas yesterday